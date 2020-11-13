Penang companies must set up taskforce if Covid-19 cases detected among workers, says CM

Health workers collect swabs at a Covid-19 drive-through testing site at a factory in the Bayan Lepas Industrial Zone November 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — All companies and factories are required to set up an emergency response protocol taskforce if any of its workers test positive for Covid-19, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said this is in accordance with instructions from the state health department issued to both city councils in the state.

"The affected company management is also urged not to allow any workers who display symptoms or fever to go to work, and ensure that they get treatment to ensure the safety of the workplace," he said in a statement issued today.

He said there is a need for stricter SOPs in factories and the manufacturing sector as drawn out by the International Trade and Industry Ministry after an increase in Covid-19 cases in several factories in the state.

The latest case involved an electronic manufacturer in Bayan Lepas where seven employees tested positive for Covid-19.

He said both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) have been instructed to continue to monitor the situation and take stern action against any factory or company that failed to comply with the SOPs under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He again reminded the public not to share unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic and to comply with the SOPs at all times.

Penang now has seven active clusters in which two of it, the Bayan Cluster and Intan Cluster, involve a number of factory workers.

Penang now has a total of 1,552 cases with 42 new cases reported today.