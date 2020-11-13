Former bank clerk in Sibu denies RM65,400 CBT charge

Andrew Yang Li Yu, 28, who was not represented when the charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code was read out to him, was ordered by Judge Caroline Bee Majanil to be released on bail of RM15,000 in two local sureties, pending the pre-trial case management which she fixed for December 10 this year. — Reuters pic

SIBU, Nov 13 — A former bank clerk pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM65,400 worth of Amanah Saham Bumiputera deposits belonging to 39 elderly account holders.

Andrew Yang Li Yu, 28, who was not represented when the charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code was read out to him, was ordered by Judge Caroline Bee Majanil to be released on bail of RM15,000 in two local sureties, pending the pre-trial case management which she fixed for December 10 this year.

The accused was also ordered to report himself to the police station nearest to him twice a month apart from surrendering his international passport.

Yang is alleged to have committed the offence at the Maybank Kampung Nyabor Branch here between December 2017 and December 2019 by providing the 39 depositors with two sets of withdrawal slip each and placing their thumb prints on both sets.

One set was used to withdraw cash that was handed to the depositors while the money withdrawn using the other set was allegedly taken by the accused.

Section 408 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, a fine or whipping, or any two such punishments upon conviction. — Bernama