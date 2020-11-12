Kepong MP booted from Dewan Rakyat for ‘stupid’ remark, slapped with five-day suspension from sitting

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng was ejected from the Dewan Rakyat today for interrupting Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun while the latter was explaining a ruling.

Lim was ordered to leave the lower House of Parliament after describing Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s ruling yesterday on another lawmaker as “stupid”.

“But that is stupid ruling,” Lim said in Malay as he cut in while Azhar was explaining that he did not have the power to review Azalina’s ruling concerning Bintulu MP Datuk Tiong King Sing’s speech as it was final.

“Sit down!” Azhar shouted, and ordered Lim to take his seat.

The Opposition lawmaker refused and continued to speak, accusing the Speaker of conspiring with Tiong to insult the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Lim’s persistence in ignoring Azhar’s repeated warnings — he even said he would call in the police — saw him receive a five-day suspension from Parliament sitting.

Lim is the second DAP MP to have been kicked out in the past two days. His party colleague and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer was ejected yesterday.

