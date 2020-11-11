Ipoh police: Post mortem on Tambun landslide victims completed

Perak Fire and Rescue Department personnel lift one of the bodies recovered from the landslide at Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Tambun November 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Nov 11 — The post mortem conducted on the two victims who wer found buried in a landslide at the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Tambun near here yesterday found that they died due to injuries from being crushed by the rubble in a landslide.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz, when met at the Foresnsic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here today, said with the findings, the police had classified both the cases as sudden death.

He said both victims, a man and a woman, were from Kuala Lumpur and in Ipoh on work purposes. The bodies were claimed by their relatives today.

The man’s body was claimed by his wife at 10.45am, while that of the woman, by her younger sister at 11.20am, he added.

However, the family members of the victims declined to meet members of the media.

Rescue members found the body of Ooi Chee Wei, 39, at 9.55am, followed by the woman, Lee Tze Juin, 32, a few minutes later in the rubble of the landslide which occurred at 1.30am yesterday. — Bernama