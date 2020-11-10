Health minister: 276 Covid-19 clusters to date, but Sri Petaling tabligh cluster still largest ever reported in Malaysia

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that of all the clusters recorded, the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster remains the largest ever recorded. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today said that his ministry is currently monitoring 276 Covid-19 clusters in the country, adding that there are 151 clusters, with 129,227 people screened.

Dr Adham however said that of all the clusters recorded, the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster remains the largest ever recorded.

“The largest cluster reported to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) is the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster. The cluster involved a total of 3,375 cases and a total of 42,023 people were screened. The first case for the cluster was on March 11, 2020 and the cluster was declared closed on July 8, 2020.

“Index cases are individuals who attended a religious gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque,” he said.

