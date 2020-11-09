Thirty domestic violence cases involving male victims recorded in Selangor

A total of 30 cases of domestic violence involving male victims were recorded in Selangor. — AFP file pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 9 — A total of 30 cases of domestic violence involving male victims were recorded in Selangor between January and September this year.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said during the same period, 224 cases of domestic violence involved women which brought the total to 254 cases.

“From the reported cases of domestic violence, among the types of violence that are often committed are causing physical injuries to the victims, intentionally or putting the victim in fear of physical injury as well as psychological and emotional abuse.

“Based on the report received by the Legal and Enforcement Unit of the Social Welfare Department, most cases of domestic violence involving male victims were afflicted either on the husband, father, son or grandfather,” she told reporters after launching the Stop Violence Against Women Campaign Week here today.

She said the districts that recorded the highest number of domestic violence cases were Hulu Langat (70 cases) followed by Gombak (34 cases), Subang Jaya (31 cases), Klang (29 cases), Petaling (25 cases), Shah Alam (22 cases), Kuala Langat (18 cases), Hulu Selangor (11 cases), Sepang (nine cases), Kuala Selangor (three cases) and Sabak Bernam (two cases).

Dr Siti Mariah added that based on the trend received by the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO), the domestic violence cases in Selangor recorded a sharp rise during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March until the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) last Sept with 4,872 calls and messages via WhatsApp received by the organisation.

Therefore, she said, the state government was working with WAO under the Integrated Safe Community Programme to fund the cost of crisis relief services for the people of Selangor covering medical, housing, transportation, food, drinks and telephone calls.

“Throughout April to June, a total of 16 women, six boys, five girls, four male babies and two female babies have been protected (from domestic violence cases) with a total expenditure of RM11,466.50,” she said. — Bernama