Kelantan introduces green wristband for officials, VIPs from red zones

A man undergoing home quarantine watches news on the Covid-19 statistics in Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2020. The Kelantan government has introduced a green wristband for persons under surveillance for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara KOTA BARU, Nov 9 — The Kelantan government, in collaboration with the state Health Department, has introduced a green wristband for persons under surveillance for Covid-19.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said it would be worn by government officers and VIPs from red zones who came to the state for official duties.

“Starting from yesterday, we have introduced the green wristband for officers or VIPs travelling to the state for official matters via four entry points and the airport.

“If the interstate authorisation letter was issued for attending a meeting, the individual is only allowed to go to the meeting location.

“After the task is completed, the wristband will be cut before they return to their original state, and they don’t have to undergo quarantine if they are not having any symptom,” he told reporters after attending the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Previously, travellers from red zones who enter Kelantan for general purposes would be asked to wear a pink wristband and undergo a 14-day quarantine after the Covid-19 screening test.

In view of the school closure, Dr Izani reminded the people to always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Alhamdulillah, the Covid-19 cases in Kelantan have not exceeded 200 but we are concerned that students are returning home and most are from the red zones. So, we urge them to adhere to the SOP and undergo the 14-day quarantine.

“If people adhere to the SOP, we can break the Covid-19 chain of infection up to 80 per cent. As for now, the people have not fully complied with the SOP and we hope to improve on this,” he said. — Bernama