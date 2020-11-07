Budget 2021: IGP welcomes RM17b allocation to beef up national security

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the allocation would be fully utilised to improve services and delivery system of PDRM. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― The RM17 billion allocation in Budget 2021 for the Home Ministry to beef up national security as well as increase the level of safety and public order, is greatly appreciated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the allocation would be fully utilised to improve services and delivery system of PDRM.

“Apart from that, the one-off grant of RM500 for 40,000 police retirees who received the National Hero Service medal demonstrates government’s appreciation and recognition of their contributions and sacrifices over the years.

“While the RM20 million allocation for the hiring of 500 former police and army personnel, as well as Orang Asli reflects the government's commitment in environmental conservation and preserving the nation’s natural treasure,” he said in a statement today.

Budget 2021 was tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Parliament yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cyber Security Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab said the RM27 million allocation for the agency has proved that the government is committed to tackling and preventing cyber crimes as well as providing a safe and conducive cyber security infrastructure in Malaysia.

He said based on the cyber security incident statistics of its Cyber999 Help Centre, until October this year, a total of 9,042 reports have been lodged, an increase of 3.1 per cent compared to 8,770 in the same period last year.

“The three most reported cases were fraud, intrusion and malicious code.

“This allocation will support the efforts and initiatives of the development of cyber security programmes including awareness programmes, capacity and technology development as well as cyber security infrastructure to tackle cyber crimes,” he said. ― Bernama