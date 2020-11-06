Budget 2021: Putrajaya increases financial aid for low-income households to face Covid-19

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz says the government has announced an allocation increment and to its existing Bantuan Sara Hidup to alleviate the burden faced by the people. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The government has announced an allocation increment and to its existing Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) to alleviate the burden faced by the people in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

Tengku Zafrul said the government will continue to maintain and improve the aforementioned financial assistance in a more targeted manner.

“Households with monthly income of less than RM2,500 with one child will receive aid totalling RM1,200, while households with two children or more will receive aid totalling RM1,800.

“Households with monthly income of between RM2,501 and RM4,000 with one child will receive aid of up to RM800 while households with two children or more will receive aid totalling RM1,200,” he said.

