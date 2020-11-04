Ziana Zain’s ex-husband appeals against conviction, jail sentence for caning son

The ex-husband of famous singer Ziana Zain, Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri who was sentenced to eight months in prison for caning his son, has filed an appeal in the High Court to set aside his conviction and jail sentence for the offence. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The ex-husband of famous singer Ziana Zain, Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri who was sentenced to eight months in prison for caning his son, has filed an appeal in the High Court to set aside his conviction and jail sentence for the offence.

Lawyer Amir Farid Mohd Nawawi, who represented Armin Zaharin, 55, told Bernama that the appeal was filed on the same date his client was sentenced by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court on September 28.

He said the appeal should have been set today for case management before Senior High Court Registrar Nur Azizah Jaafar but was postponed due to the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until November 9.

He said the court set November 19 as the new case management date before Nur Azizah.

Magistrate Sabreena Bakar @ Bahari meted out the sentence on Armin Zaharin after finding him guilty of intentionally causing injuries and bruises on the hands of his 9-year-old son using a cane at a house in Denai Alam, Shah Alam between 8pm and 10.30pm on February 24, 2018.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Sabreena, however, allowed the execution of Armin Zaharin’s sentence to be postponed until the appeal process is completed but raised the bail amount from RM5,000 to RM8,000.

The former chief steward was arrested on March 2, 2018, after Ziana, 52, or real name Siti Roziana Zin lodged a police report on February 27.

The couple, who married in 1998, is blessed with three sons and a daughter aged between 11 and 20.

They were legally divorced in July 2018. — Bernama