EPF branches at EMCO, CMCO areas shorten operating hours

The Employees Provident Fund logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) announced that branches affected by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will operate in limited hours, from 9.00am to 2.00pm, beginning Nov 9.

In a statement today, it said that with the exception of EPF Kajang which will remain close until further notice, all branches in the Klang Valley as well as those in Nilai and Seremban will offer full services during the limited operating hours.

Meanwhile, EPF said branches in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan will only offer services such as Age 50/ 55/ 60 withdrawals and thumbprint verification for e-Pengeluaran.

“Members whose appointments at EPF Seremban fall out of the revised operating hours are requested to log onto the Janji Temu online facility, www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu to reschedule their visits,” it said.

To ensure the safety and health of its members, employers and staff, the EPF said visits can only be made through appointments via the Janji Temu Online facility.

It added that employers are urged to contact their respective employer advisory officers for advice and additional info, and members and employers are also advised to opt for EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer), which are operating as usual.

For more information, members can contact the EPF’s contact management centre at 03- 8922 6000 or refer to its website at www.kwsp.gov.my. — Bernama



