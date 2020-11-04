BN chairman Zahid affirms all 43 MPs will back Perikatan’s Budget 2021

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at Hilton Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with Perikatan Nasional leaders November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — All 43 of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) federal lawmakers have agreed to support the Perikatan Nasional government’s Budget 2021 when it is tabled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The BN chairman said this was agreed at a meeting of the coalition’s MPS yesterday.

“BN’s MPS including ministers and deputy ministers numbering 43 met on November 3, 2020, and decided to fully support Budget 2021 that will be tabled on November 6, 2020, as well as the subsequent (Supply) Bill that will be tabled by the government,’’ said Zahid in the statement.

However, Zahid had also urged Muhyiddin to consider BN’s proposal for an extension of the loan repayment moratorium for the B40 and M40 groups, and the allowance for qualified withdrawals from contributors’ Account 1 with the Employees Provident Fund.

Yesterday, Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman disclosed that all 43 BN lawmakers have agreed to support the budget and rejected the confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) touted by the Opposition.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier last week advised all politicians to support Budget 2021 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the funds were crucial for medical supplies and frontliners.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin also urged all political parties to put aside their differences and come together to vote for the budget to fight the pandemic.