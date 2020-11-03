Fifth member in KL down with Covid-19, Royal Selangor Golf Club confirms

A view of the Royal Selangor Golf Club. It has confirmed that a fifth member tested positive with Covid-19 yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) today confirmed its sixth Covid-19 positive case involving a member.

RSGC said its latest case tested positive yesterday and has admitted to hospital for treatment by the Health Ministry.

“The member played golf on October 25 and had a slight fever on October 31,” it said in a brief statement.

The club said it will continue to update members as more information comes in.

According to the RSGC's statement, the fifth member to have Covid-19 arrived at the club at 8am before proceeding to the men's changing room.

He breakfasted at the Golfer's Terrace before teeing off.

He later returned to the Golfer's Terrace for lunch before heading towards the men's changing room to shower and left RSGC at 3.15pm on October 25.

To date, five RSGC members and one staff have tested positive.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya have been placed under a second conditional movement control order (CMCO) after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Initially, the CMCO started on October 14 and was to last until October 27, but has now been extended until November 9.

Golf was permitted to be played during the CMCO, with certain rules in place; among them was allowing only one buggy per person and for all payments to be made online.

All golf competitions have been suspended until the CMCO ends.