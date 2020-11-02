Latest CMCO dine-in rules: Maximum of four people per table in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya; takeaway and delivery only for Sabah

People are seen dining at a food stall in Kuala Lumpur as the conditional movement control order kicks in October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The National Security Council (NSC) has released its latest version of the standard operating procedures for the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that has been imposed on the Klang Valley and Sabah until November 9, including whether dining-in is allowed.

The NSC yesterday issued two separate sets of CMCO SOPs as of October 31 for the Klang Valley and for Sabah, with some of the SOPs overlapping while others differ or are state-specific.

For example, the NSC in its October 31 SOPs encourage food purchase via drive-through, delivery or takeaway while dining-in is allowed in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with a maximum of four people to one table with physical distancing of one metre and with the relevant food industry SOPs to be complied with.

But for Sabah, the NSC’s October 31 SOPs state that food purchase is limited to only drive-through, delivery and takeaway, while dining-in is not allowed.

(To recap, CMCO was initially imposed on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya from October 14 to October 27, and on Sabah initially from October 13 to October 26. The CMCO for both Klang Valley and Sabah has since been extended from October 27 to November 9.

During the initial CMCO period, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had on October 13 said dining-in was allowed in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with a maximum of two people per table, but on October 15 said a maximum of four people per table is allowed if the table is big.

On October 16, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Selangor eateries are allowed to seat a maximum of five people for bigger tables that could usually accommodate 10 people, following the Selangor state government’s discussion with the NSC and local authorities.)

Here are some of the NSC’s separate set of SOPs for the Klang Valley and Sabah for the extended CMCO period from October 27 until November 9, with details on where they differ and mostly with stricter rules in Sabah. (Note: The CMCO SOPs do not apply to places in Sabah with an enhanced movement control order.):

1. Economic activities allowed according to SOP

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya:

- Restaurant, food stalls, food trucks, roadside stalls, hawkers, food courts, kiosks, sundry goods store, convenience stores: Allowed from 6am to 10pm.

- Morning markets: 6am - 2pm. Wholesale markets: 12am to 5pm.

- Agriculture markets (pasar tani): 6am to 12pm. Night markets: 4pm to 10pm. Both require SOP compliance and Rela personnel monitoring.

- Petrol stations: 6am to 10pm (except for those at highways allowed to operate 24 hours).

Sabah:

- Restaurants, eateries, convenience stores: 6am to 8pm

- Warung, sundry goods store, essential goods store, mini markets, hypermarkets: 6am to 6pm

- Morning markets, wholesale markets: 6am to 2pm. Not allowed: Night markets, pasar tamu, pasar tani

- Accommodations allowed but with guests required to be in the room and food ordered via room service. All other activities at facilities not allowed: gym, swimming pool, dining hall, seminar room

2. Medicines/ health

- Pharmacies, shops selling medicine: Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya (8am to 11pm); Sabah (6am to 8pm).

- All government and private clinics and hospitals allowed to operate 24 hours a day in both Klang Valley and Sabah.

3. Movement

Both Klang Valley and Sabah:

- Only two persons allowed in a private vehicle to buy food, essential goods. Klang Valley’s SOP states high-risk individuals, children not encouraged to go to public and crowded areas.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya:

- Vehicles carrying essential goods and services/ part of the economic chain allowed to enter, exit. Allowed number of persons in vehicles depends on business vehicle licence.

- Private vehicle, government vehicle, company vehicle for journeys to and fro workplace/ official government business allowed, depending on vehicle seating capacity

- E-hailing and taxi (max two passengers), food delivery: 6am to 12am midnight

- Public transport allowed, such as: stage buses, express buses, LRT, MRT, ERL, monorail. Airports, ports allowed.

- Police approval needed first: Flights through KLIA, KLIA2, Subang airport.

- Police approval needed first: Travel past Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to go to other states, number of passengers depend on vehicle capacity.

- Police approval needed first: Return to CMCO area

- Police approval needed first: Emergency cases such as illnesses, funeral management involving movement across districts, with number of passengers depending on emergency.

- Movement in and out or across districts not allowed. Workers with work pass or employers’ letter allowed to work. Employers to encourage workers to work from home if possible.

Sabah:

- E-hailing and taxi (max two passengers), food delivery: 6am to 8pm

- Not allowed: stage buses, express buses

- Entry to Sabah not allowed except for Sabahans, holders of passes issued by Sabah’s immigration department, spouses providing essential services, or those who obtained special permission from Sabah government. Negative RT-PCR test results three day before entry required.

- Workers with work pass or employers’ letters allowed to work. Employers to encourage workers to work from home if possible.

- Movement in and out or across districts not allowed, except for workers with work pass or employers’ letters. Vehicles with essential goods allowed to cross districts, number of persons allowed depends on business vehicle’s registration. (Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan considered one same district).

- Police approval needed first: Emergency cases such as illnesses, funeral management.

- Airport, ports allowed.

- Allowed: Small boats from Sabah islands to Sabah mainland to buy food, essentials: 6am to 2pm only. Registered fishing boats in Esszone from 6am to 6pm at allowed jetties only, subject to police permit.

- Not allowed: non-conventional ships from Indonesia, Philippines to Esszone Sabah, non-conventional ships from Malaysia in Esszone to Indonesia, Philippines. Ships transporting fish from Indonesia to Tawau, ships transporting live fish from Hong Kong to Sabah. Non-conventional ships from Philippines passing by Sabah waters to Labuan.

4. Sports, entertainment, others

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya:

- Not allowed: Picnics, swimming pool activities, contact sports, team matches, championships

- Allowed: Non-contact sports, individual sports such as walking, jogging, cycling, self aerobics, hiking, fishing and others in open areas. Limited to 10 persons in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, limited to five persons in Selangor. Hiking in Selangor not allowed (except for hiking sites under Selangor’s forestry department).

- Gyms, commercial football fields, futsal courts, commercial badminton courts: 6am to 10pm. Maximum 10 persons at any one time, non-contact activities only.

- Not allowed: Night clubs, pubs, theme parks, indoor playgrounds, cinemas.

- Recording of music, concert, filming, dialogue allowed whether in studio or outside, but with physical distancing and without audience.

- Not allowed: Seminar, courses, exhibitions. Face to face meetings discouraged, meetings to be held via video conferencing.

- Not allowed: Social events such as feasts, weddings, engagement ceremonies, anniversary celebrations, birthday celebrations, reunions.

- Not allowed: All religious activities at Muslim and non-Muslim houses of worship. Mosques, surau to only have number of congregants allowed by state religious authority for azan and five-day prayer and Friday prayers; maximum six workers at non-Muslim places of worship allowed.

- All educational institutions from childcare centres to institutions of higher education closed, but students taking overseas exams allowed to be present to sit for exams only.

Sabah:

- Not allowed: All sports, recreation, social, entertainment, cultural and gambling activities.

- Not allowed: Pubs, night clubs, galleries, cinemas.

- Closed: Public parks, recreation centres, indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

- Not allowed: Seminar, courses, exhibitions, face-to-face meetings. Meetings to be via video conferencing.

- Not allowed: Social events such as feasts, weddings, engagement ceremonies, anniversary celebrations, birthday celebrations, reunions

- Not allowed: All religious activities at Muslim and non-Muslim houses of worship. Mosques, surau to only have number of congregants allowed by Sabah state mufti for prayers; maximum six persons at non-Muslim places of worship allowed.

- All educational institutions from childcare centres to institutions of higher education closed.