Ismail Sabri: CMCO in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya extended for 14 more days until Nov 9

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks during a roadblock on Jalan Batu Unjur in Klang October 11, 2020. Putrajaya announced today that the CMCO in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and Selangor will be extended for 14 more days until November 9. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Putrajaya has announced today that the conditional movement control order in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and Selangor will be extended for 14 more days until November 9.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this decision was reached after health authorities found that the risk of Covid-19 infection has not abated despite the CMCO in the previous 14 days.

“Taking into account this risk, the government has agreed to extend the CMCO in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor for 14 more days, from October 27 to November 9,” Ismail Sabri told a media briefing here.

