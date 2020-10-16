Selangor MB: Maximum five diners now allowed per big table

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the five diner rule applies for tables that can usually fit 10 people before Covid-19 SOPs were introduced. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Eateries in Selangor will now be allowed to host a maximum of five diners per table provided physical distancing can be complied with, during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today.

Taking to Twitter, the MB said the five diner rule applies for tables that can usually fit 10 people before Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) were introduced.

“Many have been asking me about the number of people allowed per table when dining in a restaurant.

“The State government has agreed during discussions with the National Security Council and head of the Local Authorities to allow bigger tables to sit a maximum of five people (for tables usually meant for 10 people).

“Regulations on physical distancing must be followed, this means businesses must ensure physical distancing is practiced,” he tweeted this afternoon.

Yesterday, Senior Federal Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that eateries in the two Federal Territories and Selangor currently undergoing the CMCO are allowed to sit up to four customers provided the tables are large enough to accommodate physical distancing.

The new regulation announced by Amirudin should apply only to Selangor, with one less diner allowed in eateries in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

During the announcement of the current CMCO earlier this week, Ismail initially released SOPs that only allowed a maximum of two diners per table, before announcing the more lenient rules yesterday.

The CMCO currently enforced over the three main territories of the Klang Valley is in effect from Oct 14 until Oct 27, following the increase in Covid-19 infections around the country’s main urban cities.