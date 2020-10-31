Wisma Putra monitors developments of earthquake in the Aegean Sea

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 31, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring developments in the aftermath of the 7.0 Richter scale magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea on October 30, 2020 (yesterday).

In a statement the ministry said the earthquake had badly affected the city of Izmir, Turkey and the Island of Samos, Greece.

“The ministry extends Malaysia’s sympathies and condolences to the governments and peoples of the Republic of Turkey and Hellenic Republic over the loss of lives and injuries due to the disaster. Malaysia stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

“According to initial reports, a number of Malaysians currently in Izmir are safe, and no other Malaysians have been directly affected by the earthquake,” it said.

The statement also mentioned Malaysians currently in Turkey who may require consular assistance can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara (Telephone: +90 312 4463547/ 48, Fax: +90 312 4464130, E-mail: [email protected]) and/or Consulate General in Istanbul (Telephone: +90 212 3261956/ +90 536 2896788/ +90 552 7970509, E-mail: [email protected]).

While those in Greece may contact the Malaysian Embassy in Bucharest (concurrently accredited to Greece) (Telephone: +40 21 211 3801/3802, Fax: +40 21 210 0270, E-mail: [email protected]). ― Bernama