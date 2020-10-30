Selangor govt announces RM2.32b budget for 2021

In his speech today, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state succeeded in reducing the state deficit of RM123 million for 2021, a smaller deficit compared to the estimated deficit of RM133 million for 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Selangor state government today announced a budget of RM2.32 billion for the year 2021.

This year’s Budget will see operations spending of RM1.2 billion or 53 per cent of the overall budget while RM 1.1 billion or 47 per cent of the total budget, spent on development.

The budget for 2021 is closely similar to the state government’s budget for 2020, which was totalled at RM2.33 billion.

In his speech today, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state also succeeded in reducing the state deficit of RM123 million for 2021, a smaller deficit compared to the estimated deficit of RM133 million for 2020.

He said this was due to the government expecting to receive revenue of RM2.2 billion for next year.

