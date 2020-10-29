Be patient, it’s only been two months, Putra tells Pejuang over party’s registration status

Pejuang was formed co-founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after they were sacked by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) today said Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) should not be impatient by demanding their party’s application be approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Putra secretary-general Borhan Ahmad Zakaria in a statement this evening said it took them nine months to get approval from the RoS and they too faced several roadblocks along the way.

“It’s only been two months since you sent your application. You must be more patient,” Putra secretary-general Borhan Ahmad Zakaria said in a statement.

“Nobody should be given special treatment. Follow the process and the SOPs set by the RoS.”

Earlier today Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah demanded that the RoS provide an immediate and clear decision over the party’s registration status after being snubbed a total of seven times since submitting their application in August.

Pejuang was formed co-founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after they were sacked by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Amiruddin said the delay was questionable and compared it with the immediate registrations of Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Putra however said as a Malay party they had to wait nine months under the PN government and almost went to court to settle the matter. They sent their application on August 13, 2018, almost went to court on May 9, 2019, before getting approved as a party on May 8, 2019.

As such, the court case was dropped.

“Hence we at Putra are confident Pejuang will get their approval from the RoS but they have to be patient. Putra’s sponsors have always been calm despite being accused of splitting the Malay people,” he said.