Amid ‘unity govt’ talk, sources confirm Dr M met with Ku Li, minister Zulkifli, Mat Sabu this week

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meeting with Umno MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in a photo marked October 26. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Kelab Che Det

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Photographs of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent meetings with different political and government leaders have surfaced online, with sources confirming that those photos are authentic.

Today, a fan club of Dr Mahathir shared on its Facebook page the three different photos, with Dr Mahathir seen together with Umno MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in a photo marked October 26.

The former prime minister was also seen with religious affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad in a photo marked as October 27, while a third photo marked October 28 appeared to show Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

Along with the three photographs, Kelab Che Det — which describes itself as having been formed in 2008 to support Dr Mahathir’s cause — also posted a brief comment to say that a unity government is the “best formula” when the country is being tested.

In the same Facebook post, it said party politics should be set aside for now and only the country’s interests should be prioritised, in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s recommendation for politicking to cease.

Dr Mahathir regularly posts statements on his official Facebook page and also statements in the form of posts on his official blog. Kelab Che Det’s post along with the three photographs were not reshared by Dr Mahathir’s official Facebook page, but was seen reshared by the Facebook page of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air of which Dr Mahathir is chairman.

When contacted, a source confirmed to Malay Mail that the dates of the three meetings with Dr Mahathir were accurate, further confirming that the three individuals that Dr Mahathir were said to have met on the three different days had all met him to seek his advice.

According to the same source, Dr Mahathir had again raised his previous idea of a “unity government” — which he had first mooted in February — to the three individuals in the meetings.

“In unity government, no politics involved. All parties and ego put aside, just like [what] Agong wants,” the source said in explaining Dr Mahathir’s previous non-partisan government idea.

When asked if Dr Mahathir’s reminder of his unity government idea was to form such a government with the three individuals and related MPs, the same source instead confirmed that the unity government idea was raised more in the vein of general discussions on current affairs.

In a live broadcast on television on February 26, Dr Mahathir had as the interim prime minister at that time announced his proposal to lead a non-partisan government if given the opportunity to do so, as a solution to the political impasse then.

“If I am given the opportunity, I would establish a government that sides with no party. Only national interest will be prioritised,” Dr Mahathir had said then.

Separately, a source close to Dr Mahathir today confirmed to Malay Mail that the dates of the three meetings are accurate. The source however was not privy to the meetings and what was discussed during the meeting.

Malay Mail could not reach Mohamad and Zulkifli for verification at the time of writing.

Tengku Razaleigh, who is Gua Musang MP, was earlier this month summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to share his opinion on the current political situation in the country.

Last week, the Agong dismissed a need for an emergency to be proclaimed following the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet.

The idea of a national unity government from both sides of the Dewan Rakyat to govern until the end of this Parliamentary term in 2023 has since been proposed and lobbied, with Tengku Razaleigh among those named to be leading this proposed administration.