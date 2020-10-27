After Najib reaches out, Anwar says PKR will work with any politician against corruption

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PKR will continue the reform agenda centred on the principles of justice and Malaysia’s well-being. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — PKR is willing to work with any politician who is against corruption, power abuse and can improve political values, its party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The Opposition Leader was responding to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s suggestion for Umno and PKR to work together to remove the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on the condition DAP is not included.

“PKR will continue the reform agenda centred on the principles of justice and Malaysia’s well-being.

“We are willing to work with any politician who aspires to a system free of corruption and power abuse and raises political values,” Anwar said in a statement.

He added that any attempt to “restore the people’s mandate must be centred on the priority in defending the nation’s dignity without sacrificing the principles of struggle and idealism”.

He noted the recent political upheaval and the recent remarks by the Conference of Malay Rulers to uphold the Federal Constitution from abuses.

Anwar thanked the Malay Rulers for “saving” Malaysia from a state of emergency.

He added that bipartisan efforts will be needed for a Budget 2021 that can effectively deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and its pressures on the country’s economy, noting growing job losses and poverty.