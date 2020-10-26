Man dies after car crashes into lorry on LDP in Bandar Utama

A general view of traffic on the LDP in Petaling Jaya March 18, 2020. A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre spokesperson said the victim was driving a Honda Accord when the vehicle rammed into the rear of a lorry that was carrying out cleaning works along the road. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A 32-year old man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a lorry in an accident in Bandar Utama, Damansara near here this morning.

Mohamed Zaini Zakaria died on the spot in the 6am incident at the Damansara-Puchong (LDP) Expressway.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre spokesperson said the victim was driving a Honda Accord when the vehicle rammed into the rear of a lorry that was carrying out cleaning works along the road.

“The victim who was trapped in the driver’s seat had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene,” he told Bernama adding that the body was handed over to the police for further action.

The spokesperson said the crash also resulted in eight cleaning workers in their 20s to 40s sustaining minor injuries.

All the injured victims were sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre.

Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at when contacted confirmed receiving reports on the incident.

He said the deceased who worked as a security guard supervisor was on his way back to his home in Batu Caves from work. — Bernama