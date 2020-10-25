Selangor MB confirms meeting in Putrajaya tomorrow cancelled by ‘organisers’

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had reportedly called for the meeting among state heads following the decision for reasons that remain unclear. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — A meeting that was supposed to be held tomorrow between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and all the state chief ministers has been called off for reasons that remain unclear.

Among those who have confirmed the meeting was cancelled by Putrajaya include the office of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“A meeting that the MB was scheduled to attend tomorrow morning in Putrajaya has been cancelled by the organisers,” read a brief statement issued by Amirudin’s office.

Earlier, an aide to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had confirmed a meeting was called by Muhyiddin, but has yet to affirm if their slot has been cancelled as well.

Speculation has been rife about Muhyiddin’s future following the decision not to declare a state of emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier today.

The decision not to proclaim a state of emergency was made by Al-Sultan Abdullah after convening a special meeting with seven other Malay Rulers at the Istana Negara earlier today for almost three hours following the government’s proposal to invoke the emergency order.

The Yang Di Pertuan Agong had explained that Muhyiddin had requested for the state of emergency to be declared under Article 150 (2B) of the Federal Constitution concerning the proclamation of an emergency, but the former after convening with his fellow Rulers decided it was not necessary.