Maria Chin tells Perikatan to negotiate support in good faith, dispel ‘emergency’ rumours

Maria said the ruling party should not expect to be given carte blanche to spend as it saw fit. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The ruling Perikatan Nasional must not use the possible invocation of an “emergency” to secure the support of rival lawmakers for the federal Budget, said Maria Chin Abdullah.

The Petaling MP also said the ruling party should also not expect to be given carte blanche to spend as it saw fit, and must allow federal lawmakers to debate the Budget and have oversight of the subsequent spending.

“The idea of all MPs, regardless of their political affiliations, supporting the Supply and Confidence Bill is an interesting approach for all parties to work together for the nation but it cannot be a blanket support for the Bill,” she said in a statement today.

Maria said MPs should also be allowed early access to what she dubbed a Confidence and Supply Bill and to recommend changes.

The first-term lawmaker said that any discussions without these assurances would be moot.

She added that the alternative of invoking an “emergency” would be the death knell for Malaysia’s economy and democracy.

By convention, a rejection of the federal Budget is considered a successful vote of no-confidence against the ruling party and should be met by the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

Prevailing rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers today.

The plan has met with resistance from politicians both past and present, civil society groups, professional associations, and members of the public.