CMCO: Frequency of train, bus services in Klang Valley reduced from tomorrow, says Prasarana

The change in the train schedule is only in frequency according to time and demand. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 Okt — The frequency of LRT, MRT and monorail trains will be reduced from tomorrow until enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya has been lifted.

Prasarana Malaysia (Prasarana) Group chief operating officer Datin Norlia Noah said the company had obtained permission from the Transport Ministry to offset the frequency of trains based on demand following the huge drop in passenger flow due to the CMCO.

“The LRT, MRT and Monorail services, however, will operate at the same time from 6 am to midnight. The change is only in frequency according to time and demand,” she said in a statement today.

She said the frequency of trains during peak hour, which is from 7 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm for the Ampang / Sri Petaling LRT Line is 2.8 minutes, Kelana Jaya LRT Line (3.5 minutes), Monorail Line (6.2 minutes) and MRT Kajang Line(four minutes).

The service for off-peak hour, which is between 9 am to 5 pm and 7 pm to 10 pm, for the Ampang / Sri Petaling LRT Line is 5.8 minutes, Kelana Jaya LRT Line (9.3 minutes and 5.6 minutes), Monorail Line (8.2 minutes ) and MRT Kajang Line (9.9 minutes).

“The frequency that is set, however, is just a guide. The operation of trains on all routes is closely monitored by the Operations Control Centre, which is authorised to add trains if required when there is increase in demand at certain times “ she said.

Norlia said the frequency of the Rapid KL bus service and the Jom Naik MRT shuttle bus will also be reduced from tomorrow also for the same reason.

“Rapid Bus, however, will continue to monitor closely through the operation of the Bus Control Center. We also encourage commuters to use the google maps / moovit app and see for themselves the location of the bus at myrapidbus.prasarana.com.my/kiosk to enable them to plan their trip better, “ she added. — Bernama