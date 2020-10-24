Medium-long term plan required to address people’s anxiety amid Covid-19, says Muhyiddin

The prime minister called on all those who attended the NSC meeting to be more focused in the fight against the pandemic and to prove that Malaysia will definitely win in the fight. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin emphasised the need for a more detailed medium-long term plan to ensure the survival of the people and the country’s economy, as well as address the people’s anxiety.

This was emphasised at a special meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Covid-19, which was held via video-conferencing and chaired by the prime minister today.

“He is aware of the people’s anxiety in facing the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic which has yet to subside, causing dependence on the government to be higher,” according to a statement posted on Muhyiddin’s Facebook.

Acknowledging that the current scenario of managing Covid-19 has changed, the prime minister called on all those who attended the NSC meeting to be more focused in the fight against the pandemic and to prove that Malaysia will definitely win in the fight.

“He also reminded members at the meeting to be more careful in making their decisions to manage Covid-19 more effectively.

“According to him, the benefits, risks and impact on the health and economy of the people for every decision made must be understood,” said the statement.

The daily meeting has been held through video-conferencing since Oct 7.

Malaysia recorded 710 new Covid-19 cases yesterday bringing the total to 24,514 cases. There were 10 deaths recorded yesterday, bringing the total death toll to 214 cases. — Bernama