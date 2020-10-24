Dr Noor Hisham: CMCO may be extended in Selangor, KL and Putrajaya if cases continue to rise

Tan Sri Dr Hisham Abdullah noted that cases in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have shown a consistent increase in Covid-19 cases despite the current 14-day CMCO. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya may be extended past next Tuesday if Covid-19 cases continue to rise in these three places, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said.

The Health director-general noted that cases in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have shown a consistent increase in Covid-19 cases despite the current 14-day CMCO, which started on October 14 and is supposed to end on October 27.

“If it continues to increase, we may propose an extension of the CMCO.

“But if there is no increase in cases in a week, then there may not be a need for an extension. We are monitoring the situation closely,” he said during his daily press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham did not provide a benchmark number for the increase for extending the CMCO.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur recorded a combined 84 new Covid-19 cases today, while Putrajaya did not register any new cases.