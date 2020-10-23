RON95, RON97 prices down four sen, diesel unchanged

A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will be lower by four sen per litre while the price of diesel will remain at RM1.74 per litre for the period of Oct 24 to 30.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today said the new prices for RON95 and RON97 are RM1.64 per litre and RM1.94 per litre respectively.

The prices were set using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products.

It said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama