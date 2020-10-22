Under fire, Ismail Sabri says work-from-home policy to limit movement without hurting economy

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today the work-from-home policy is meant to limit as much public movement as possible, but without hurting businesses and industries.

“The idea is to limit public movement,” the minister said in the National Security Council daily Covid-19 media briefing here.

“The policy involves up to a million workers. These workers will be moving about and also interacting. By asking them to work from home, we can limit the movement of a million people. Hopefully this can break the chain of infection,” he added.

Ismail was responding to criticism and allegations of double standards against the National Security Council’s decision to implement the policy only for workers in managerial and supervisory roles.

