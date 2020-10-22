To prevent stigma, Health D-G says will only name Covid-19 clusters after confirming if infections are active in the area

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on October 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — With new Covid-19 clusters emerging daily, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said the Health Ministry will not identify the area of infection until it is certain that there is a concentration of cases there.

The Health director-general said this is to prevent causing undue stigma to a locality where such clusters are named.

He explained that Covid-19 clusters are decided based on the number of cases reported to the Health Ministry within a particular area within 24 hours.

He added that once confirmed to be a cluster, active case detection and screenings will be conducted on the area’s inhabitants.

