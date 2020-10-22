Sg Dua BSN staff tested for Covid-19 after confirmed patient came to bank, says Penang operations chief

Penang BSN operations chief, Malinda Ismail @ Che Pit in a statement today said the staff, aged 27 to 34, took the test at a hospital and had not received the results yet. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 — Five staff of the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Sungai Dua branch in Butterworth, near here, had to be screened for Covid-19 after a patient with the viral infection came to the bank recently.

Penang BSN operations chief, Malinda Ismail @ Che Pit in a statement today said the staff, aged 27 to 34, took the test at a hospital and had not received the results yet.

“On October 13, a woman who is a resident of an old folks home in Pongsi Seribu came to the Sungai Dua branch to open an account and on October 15, she was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19.

“Following this, the staff at the BSN branch were ordered to go for screening for fear of an outbreak there,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tejani Medical Clinic in Tangguh Bungah, here, was closed today for disinfection after a patient who came to the clinic was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19, also today.

A statement from the clinic’s management said all its staff were screened for the virus while those who came into close contact with the patient had to undergo quarantine.

“All patients who came to the clinic since two weeks ago, however, need not undergo the screening test unless they are contacted by the Health Ministry to do so,” it said, adding that the clinic was expected to reopen tomorrow. — Bernama