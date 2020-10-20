Subang Jaya Municipal Council attains city status

MPSJ president Noraini Roslan has been appointed the Mayor of Subang Jaya effective today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 20 — The Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) has attained city status and declared Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) effective today.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the declaration was made after obtaining the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

He said in accordance with Subsection 10 (1) of the Local Government Act 1976, MPSJ president Noraini Roslan is appointed the Mayor of Subang Jaya effective the same day.

“Hopefully with the declaration of MBSJ, the sustainable development of Subang Jaya and its surrounding localities will continue to be enhanced through a world-class service delivery system,” he said in a statement today.

With the Subang Jaya now given the city status, Selangor now has three city councils, with the other two being Shah Alam, which was declared Shah Alam City Council on Oct 10, 2000 and Petaling Jaya, which was accorded the city status on June 20, 2006. — Bernama



