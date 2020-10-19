RMCO: Employers reminded to get foreign workers tested, says Ismail Sabri

A virtually empty One Utama shopping complex during CMCO, October 19, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Employers engaging foreign workers are reminded to get their employees to undergo swab test before allowing them especially security guards to start work.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because the Covid-19 cases at a shopping centre came from a foreign security guard.

“From the previous standard operating procedure (SOP), we have ordered employers especially in Federal Territories for their foreign workers to undergo swab test since a Covid-19 case was detected at a mall in Cheras.

“So now we are reminding employers to have their workers especially security guards tested to prevent a repeat of the incident in One Utama which was closed for a week,” he said in a media conference on the development of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) here today.

The 1 Utama cluster involving a shopping centre in Petaling, Selangor has so far recorded 183 cases.

Through Health Ministry (MOH) investigations, the cluster was traced to a Nepalese security guard at the shopping centre.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the rule of allowing only two persons in one vehicle is to control the movement of people in areas under conditional movement control order (CMCO).

As such, he said police have the discretion in not to allow more than two persons in one vehicle except on pressing matters.

“If there are other reasons, the parties can inform police and get a printed copy of the approval letter to the station to get it stamped,” he was replying to a question if the application of the individual to carry more than two passengers was rejected.

He said apart from business needs, worker vehicle or emergency, police have certain reasons to take action against those carrying more than two passengers in one vehicle. — Bernama