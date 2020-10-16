PLUS: Surau at R&R, toll plazas in Selangor, KL and Putrajaya closed amid CMCO

People observe social distancing at a surau at the Rawang R&R on the first day of restricted movement control order June 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — In line with the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has closed all suraus located at its rest and service areas (R&Rs), lay-bys and toll plaza lay-bys in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until the CMCO is lifted.

Among the suraus closed are those located at the Ulu Bernam R&R (southbound), Rawang R&R (northbound), Dengkil R&R (both bounds), Sungai Buloh and USJ Overhead Bridge Restaurants, Tanjung Malim lay-by (northbound) and Sungai Buloh lay-by (southbound), as well as Serdang lay-by (both bounds) including all 29 suraus at toll plazas within the affected CMCO areas.

“However, food stalls at the affected R&Rs are still open to the public from 6am until 10pm throughout the CMCO. The food court dine-in is limited to two people per table and customers to observe the proper SOPs of temperature taking, registering MySejahtera, wearing of facemask before and after eating and maintaining physical distancing at every opportunity.

“Public restroom facilities at these locations are still available 24-hours every day,” it said in a statement here today. — Bernama