Mat Sabu's ex-aide charged with soliciting RM5m, receiving RM1.35m in bribes to help secure ministry contract

Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali, former political aide to Mohamad Sabu, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Former defence minister Mohamad Sabu's former political aide was charged today with seeking in 2019 RM5 million in bribes and receiving bribes totalling RM1.35 million in 2019 and 2020, in exchange for helping a company be appointed to a Defence Ministry project linked to intelligence or spying equipment.

Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali was today charged with five counts under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act at the Sessions Court here.

Dressed in a red shirt, he pleaded not guilty to each of these charges that were read out to him.

At the time of the alleged offences, Mohd Azhar was still the political secretary to Mohamad, who was also the defence minister at that time. Mohamad, who is president of Parti Amanah Negara, is popularly known as Mat Sabu.

The offences under Section 16(a)(B) that Mohd Azhar was charged with are punishable under Section 24 of the MACC Act, with the penalty for each count being a maximum jail term of 20 years, and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi fixed bail at RM300,000 with two Malaysians to act as guarantors, as well as other conditions including for Mohd Azhar to surrender his passport to the court until the trial is over.

The case will come up for case management again on November 26.

