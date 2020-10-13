Public Bank employee in Kuala Lumpur tests positive for Covid-19

Public Bank said the employee had not reported for work at its headquarters here since Oct 10.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A Public Bank employee at Menara Public Bank here has been tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Public Bank said the employee had not reported for work at its headquarters here since Oct 10.

“Deep cleansing and thorough sanitisation activities have been carried out on the affected floors of the building in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines.

“As an added precaution, the bank has also deeply cleansed and sanitised all common areas. Disinfection will also be carried out in the entire building,” it said in a statement.

The bank added that all employees, who had come into close contact with the affected staff, had been placed on home-quarantine and tested for COVID-19 at the bank’s appointed private hospital.

In addition, Public Bank’s management is continuously enhancing staff safety measures to contain any potential risks.

“All employees have been advised to practise self-hygiene and adhere to the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Ministry, and follow strictly the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” it said.

Public Bank said it is taking precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its staff and customers at the bank’s premises. — Bernama