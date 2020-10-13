Covid-19: Sunway’s Lost World of Tambun closed for 14 days from today after visitor tests positive

The management via a statement today said that it will seize its operation for 14 days starting from today until October 26. — Reuters pic

IPOH, October 13 — The Sunway Lost World Of Tambun and the Sunway Lost World Hotel will be closed temporarily after one of its guests was suspected of contracting Covid-19.

The management via a statement today said that it will seize its operation for 14 days starting from today until October 26.

“The management has learnt from Ministry Of Health (MoH) of a suspected Covid-19 case involving one of our guests.

“In light of this development, we will close Sunway Lost World Of Tambun and Sunway Lost World Hotel for 14 days for sanitisation and deep cleaning works around our theme park and hotel to protect and safeguard our staff and the community,” the statement read.

The management also said that MoH has immediately conducted contact tracing on all close contacts.

“We would like to assure all that the safety and health of our visitors, guests and partners are our topmost priority, and we endeavour to provide timely and accurate information to all of you.

“Please stay calm as we continue to work with the relevant government authorities and the MoH in addressing this matter,” it said.