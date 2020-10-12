Jendela to cost RM21m, says MCMC chairman

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek speaks to reporters in Putrajaya October 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Oct 12 — The implementation of the national digital infrastructure plan known as Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) is estimated to cost RM21 billion.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said the plan would be carried out in several phases.

“This action plan will improve digital communications and also the country’s internet network nationwide,” he told reporters here today.

He said Jendela was currently in the phase of improving 4G mobile broadband coverage from 91.8 per cent to 96.9 per cent in populated areas.

“In terms of mobile (broadband) speed, it will also be increased from 25Mbps to 35Mbps. Jendela costs not too far different from the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) because the size of the country has not changed,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on August 29 announced that the government would develop a digital infrastructure plan known as Jendela, in a bid to improve the country’s digital communications under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025).

The plan will lay the foundation for comprehensive and high-quality broadband coverage facilities as well as to prepare the country for the transition towards 5G technology.

Fadhulullah Suhaimi said Jendela would also involve the phasing out of 3G networks in stages until the end of 2021 to improve 4G networks.

“We need to improve the speed available for 4G network and this will give us better quality and coverage,” he said.

However, he said the most challenging part to implement Jendela was to obtain approvals from the state governments and local authorities.

“Jendela will be monitored closely to ensure proper implementation nationwide,” he added. — Bernama