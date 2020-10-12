Dr Noor Hisham: Sabah frontliners at critical juncture in battle against Covid-19

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the battle against Covid-19 for frontliners in Sabah is now at a critical moment.

He said several strategies and approaches would be taken to break the Covid-19 chain in the state.

“Our strategy is based on community surveillance, contact tracing to find, test, isolate and treat all infected persons and breaking the chain of infection further by tightening the state and district borders,” he said on Twitter.

The number of new Covid-19 infections in the country jumped to 561 cases yesterday, with Sabah recording the most number of cases, totaling 488. — Bernama



