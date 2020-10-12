Covid-19: Penang Remand Prison implements administrative EMCO, says Prisons Dept

A man in a PPE suit is seen at the Penang Remand Prison along Jalan Penjara, October 6. 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — The Penang Remand Prison is enforcing tight Covid-19 preventive measures through the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) effective from today until further notice.

The Prisons Department in a statement today said that among the standard operating procedures (SOP) implemented, was the tightening of physical movement in and out of the Penang Remand Prison including conditional movement for working members.

“Family visits and meetings with embassy lawyers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and outsiders are not allowed at all,” the statement said.

According to the department, activities such as courses, community activities, sports recreation and celebrations in the prison area and quarters were strictly prohibited.

Besides, full restrictions will be imposed on prison blocks where Covid-19 positive inmates are housed.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a daily press conference on Covid-19 said the Penang Remand Prison Cluster recorded a total of 19 cases with one death. — Bernama