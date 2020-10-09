Four Covid-positive cases detected in Selangor after targeted screening, says MB

Amirudin said the positive cases were found through screening on two individuals from Gombak and one case each in Subang and Puchong. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — A targeted Covid-19 screening exercise on Selangor residents with a history of visiting Sabah by Selcare Clinic, a state-owned subsidiary detected four positive cases.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari posted on his Twitter page said the positive cases were found through screening on two individuals from Gombak and one case each in Subang and Puchong.

“Since the targeted screening was conducted from last Sunday until yesterday, a total of 573 individuals have been screened. Those who were tested positive for Covid-19 had been handed over to the Selangor Health Department for treatment and contact tracking,” he said.

Amirudin said the targeted screening would continue for another two days before focusing on the Klang sub-district which was under conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Last Friday, the Selangor Government announced several measures in preparation for the state to face new cases of Covid-19 pandemic including a free targeted screening programme for its citizens who have a history of travelling to Sabah from Sept 20 to Sept 26. — Bernama



