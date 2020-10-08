Without a single ballot, PAS breaks Sabah assembly duck

A general view of the Sabah state legislative assembly building in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — PAS has finally made it into the Sabah state assembly after its state secretary, Dr Aliakbar Gulasan, was sworn in today as one of six nominated assemblymen.

The Islamist party did not contest a single seat during the September 26 Sabah election and has yet to win an election in the state.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang expressed his delight with Aliakbar’s appointment today, and thanked Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor for it.

“Many thanks to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for their trust in appointing Aliakbar Gulasan as a nominated Sabah assemblyman,” he said on Twitter.

Hadi said the appointment would open new horizons for PAS in Sabah and allow it to form closer bonds with the state’s diverse native community.

Sabah’s constitution allows the state government to nominate up to six unelected assemblymen who have the same rights and privileges as their elected counterparts.

Previously, sections of Sabah expressed disagreement to allotting the nominations to PAS, asserting that the Islamist party’s values ran counter to that of multicultural Sabah and would consequently harm the state’s fabric.

The appointment of the PAS assemblyman today also went through despite Gabungan Rakyat Sabah component PBS’ express disagreement with the proposal.

Today, Hadi justified his party’s inclusion in the state assembly by way of nomination, arguing that PAS has been in Sabah for over 35 years.

He said this demonstrated its commitment to strengthening unity and protecting public welfare regardless of race or religion.

PAS has repeatedly contested elections in Sabah but has yet to win one in the Borneo state.

GRS won the state election by defeating former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s Warisan Plus coalition in a closely-fought contest on September 26.

Prior to the 16th Sabah election, Hadi asserted that PAS would not contest in order to make way for the GRS allies but a party leader disclosed that it had not been invited to contest any.