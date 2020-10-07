Flood evacuees in Sabah drop to only 21, five relief centres closed, says state disaster management committee

Children read a book as they seek shelter at a temporary relief centre at SK Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 — A total of 387 people from 148 families were allowed to leave evacuation centres and return home after flood waters receded in Kota Belud and Tuaran districts this afternoon, said the Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat.

Following this, five flood relief centres have been closed. They are Dewan Seri Sulaman in Tuaran, and Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taun Gusi 2, Dewan Kampung Lebak Engad, Dewan Muhibbah Tombol and Sekolah Menengah Agama Tun Said in Kota Belud.

“Only Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said in Kota Belud, which houses 21 flood victims from four families, is still open,” it said in a statement.

This morning, 408 flood victims from 152 families were housed at six evacuation centres.

The statement said floods had affected 78 areas in five districts, with Kota Belud having the highest number at 38 areas, Tuaran (26), Penampang (seven), Beaufort (five) and Kota Kinabalu (two). — Bernama