Covid-19: Mosques, surau in Federal Territories to hold hajat prayer after Maghrib beginning today

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — All mosques and surau in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are urged to hold the “hajat” prayer for three consecutive days after the Maghrib prayer from today.

Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department director Mohd Ajib Ismail said the “hajat” prayer would be held to seek Allah’s protection against Covid-19.

“Let us all continue to pray that Allah SWT will always protect our beloved country Malaysia from this dangerous epidemic, grant healing to all who have been infected and facilitate the affairs of all parties to face this test,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama