Brunei implements service charge, Frequent Commuters Pass for those crossing Sarawak-Brunei land border

KUCHING, Oct 7 — The Brunei Darussalam government has implemented a service charge and Frequent Commuters Pass (FCP) for citizens of Brunei and Malaysia and other nationals who cross the Sarawak-Brunei land border from October 1.

In a statement issued by the Brunei Consulate via the state government, it is explained that the service charge of B$3 (approximately RM9.30) is charged on each individual every time they cross the Sarawak (Malaysia) and Brunei land border post.

As for Bruneians, Malaysians and foreign nationals who travel frequently at least 15 times a month for employment or education purposes, they are eligible to apply for the FCP.

This pass can be applied online through the portal of the Prime Minister’s Department of Brunei Darussalam at www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal.

FCP can be applied for a period of one month, three months or six months with varying payment rates.

For the one-month pass, employee category is B$50 per person while student category is B$30 per person.

The three-month pass will cost B$150 per person for employees and B$90 per person for students, while the six-month pass will cost B$300 per person (employee category) and B$180 per person for student category.

Exception from service charge will be given to vehicles owned by the Malaysian government or Sarawak state government for official use; Bomba, ambulance or police cars, vehicles carrying hearses and children aged two or below.

The exemption for special cases can be applied through the Malaysian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam.