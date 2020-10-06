Sabah Works Minister Bung Moktar promises to repair damaged roads after landslides

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin gets down to business on his first day at work at the Sabah Works Ministry in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 6 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the state Public Works Department (PWD) will implement remedial measures on roads that were damaged as a result of the heavy rainfall in the last 36 hours.

Bung Moktar, who is also Works Minister, said the PWD director and districts’ engineer are assessing the situation on the ground.

Bung Moktar stressed that immediate action must be taken to repair the roads that were damaged by land slips as the government does not want the people’s mode of communication to be disrupted.

“If the roads are under a concessionaire, I urge the responsible company to take proactive measures to clear the debris and carry out repair works as soon as possible,” he said in a statement today.

On the matter of the damaged bridge in Kampung Melangkap Kota Belud, Bung Moktar said the PWD director and district engineer are assessing the damages and looking into the remedial measure and if needed, an emergency allocation will be made to rebuild it.

The state government, he added, will also improve the drainage system in several areas especially those that are prone to flooding.

Bung Moktar also disclosed that a meeting will be held with the relevant authorities to look into how they can work together to resolve the flash flood that is happening frequently of late.

He opined that among causes of the flash flood are road construction and development projects.

“We urge the developers and contractors involved to always ensure that they construct temporary drainage system at the projects as well as to always make sure that there are no blockages to the drains so that access water can flow smoothly out,” said Bung Moktar. — Borneo Post