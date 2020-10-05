Sungai Semenyih odour pollution believed to be from Nilai Industrial Estate, says environment minister

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari (left) and Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man posing with samples of water from the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant Raw Water Pump Station at Jenderam Hilir October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Oct 5 — The odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih, which resulted in the closure of the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants (LRA) to stop operations since 4.30pm yesterday, is suspected to have originated from the Nilai Industrial Estate, Negri Sembilan.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said initial investigations found that the polluted water was flowing to Sungai Semenyih from Sungai Batang Benar, which is close to the industrial area.

“Currently, we have to wait for the odour pollution to subside before the plant can operate again. As of now, we are not sure how long (it will take) because we are still investigating the cause,” he said.

He was speaking during a press conference with Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari after listening to a briefing from Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant Raw Water Pump Station at Jenderam Hilir, here last night.

A total of 309,687 consumer accounts in the Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts suffered unscheduled water supply disruptions due to the shut down of the two water treatment plants yesterday.

Tuan Ibrahim said the water sample taken from Sungai Semenyih at 4.30pm yesterday evening measured at 4 TONNE (threshold odour number), while at 9pm it had increased to 11 TONNE.

“So it is difficult for us to predict whether it (TONNE) will increase further, as long as the root cause has not been identified and stopped. The colour (of the river water) is also turning murky,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim stressed that those responsible for causing the pollution would be instructed to shut down operations, with legal action to be taken against them.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the Negri Sembilan State Government as well as the state’s Department of Environment had been contacted over the matter.

“Sungai Batang Benar is the tributary of Sungai Pajam, and from Sungai Pajam, water flows into Sungai Semenyih. The distance is now about 30km, and it (pollution) is now not only cross-district but also cross-state,” he said.

For a longer-term solution, he said the Selangor government had discussed with the Ministry of Environment and Water to use water from the Putrajaya Lake as an alternative in the event of a water supply disruption in Selangor.

“We have made a calculation, if there is pollution, we can last for about seven days (using water from the Putrajaya Lake). With the commitment given by the Minister (Tuan Ibrahim) we hope to overcome the problem, and we are ready to discuss the costs involved,” said Amirudin. — Bernama