PM says working from home during 14-day Covid-19 house quarantine, won’t affect govt affairs

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairing a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 at Perdana Putra building October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will be working from home during the 14-day self-quarantine period, since he was in the same meeting recently with minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad who has tested positive for Covid-19.

He also insisted that this is despite him being tested negative for Covid-19 three times in the past three weeks.

“This will however not disrupt government affairs. I will continue working from home and use video conferencing for meetings that I have to chair,” he said in a statement today.

“As a precautionary measure, I have also carried out swab tests to detect Covid-19 every two weeks since April 2020 and all these detection tests have been confirmed to be NEGATIVE. Besides that, I have carried out three (3) Covid-19 tests in the past three weeks that is on 22, 26, 29 September 2020 and was found to be NEGATIVE,” he added.

MORE TO COME