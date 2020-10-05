Islamic affairs minister Zulkifli tests positive for Covid-19

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad AI-Bakri is seen attending the closing ceremony for the national Tilawah and Hafazan Al-Quran Kafa event in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad has admitted that he has tested positive for Covid-19, just minutes after the Ministry of Health announced that an individual who attended a Prime Minister’s Department meeting on Saturday was positive.

On his social media accounts, the religious affairs minister said his health condition at the moment is “good”.

Shortly after his initial posting, Zulkifli apologised for any shortcomings and prayed that programmes under his ministry will continue as planned throughout the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic really taught me the meaning of togetherness. I will ensure all forms of assistance reach their intended target, insya-Allah.

“Obey all the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council wherever you are.

“Alhamdulillah, at this moment my health condition has improved. My thanks to the Health Ministry, Health director-general and fellow doctors as well as frontliners who have shown concern over my wellbeing,” he said.

Zulkifli also urged those who have attended any events he had participated between September 24 to October 4 to undergo Covid-19 screening at any health clinic immediately.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairing a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 at Perdana Putra building October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

Earlier, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed today an individual who had attended a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department on October 3 has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is believed the event was a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya.

Among those present in the meeting were Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Senior Minister of Education Radzi Jidin; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and related ministers.

Also present were Dr Noor Hisham himself, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Zulkifli’s diagnosis comes after an exponential surge of Covid-19 cases nationwide over the past few days, with the country recording a new record-high of 432 cases today.