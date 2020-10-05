Over 200 Sabah flood victims seeking shelter at relief centres tonight

The Social Welfare Department InfoBencana application informed that three relief centres have been opened in Kota Belud, namely the Tun Said Community Hall housing 131 victims, Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Kota Belud Hall (60 victims) and Dewan Muhibbah Tombol (nine victims). — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — A total of 213 flood victims from 64 families have been evacuated to five relief centres in the state as of 8.40pm today.

The Social Welfare Department InfoBencana application informed that three relief centres have been opened in Kota Belud, namely the Tun Said Community Hall housing 131 victims, Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Kota Belud Hall (60 victims) and Dewan Muhibbah Tombol (nine victims).

The other two relief centres are at Dewan Seri Sulaman in Tuaran (10 victims) and Dewan Masyarakat Menggatal (three victims).

“The flood victims include 11 infants and two people with disabilities,” it said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a bad weather warning in several districts in Sabah until tomorrow.

Heavy rains that hit the state since late last night are expected to continue until tomorrow in Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan as well as in Sabah west coast areas. — Bernama